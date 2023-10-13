Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $38,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $38,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,381 shares of company stock worth $3,739,912 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

