Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading Up 5%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.23 and last traded at 0.21. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.20.

Neometals Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.35.

Neometals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.