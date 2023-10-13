Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.00. 934,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,826. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.51 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

