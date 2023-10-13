Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.20 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

