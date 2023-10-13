Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.
In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at $53,961,374.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
