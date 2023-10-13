Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NMRA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last 90 days.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

