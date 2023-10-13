New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

