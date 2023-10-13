New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,279 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

