New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 137,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

