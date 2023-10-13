New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $43,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

