New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Cencora worth $34,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE COR opened at $187.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Cencora Profile



Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

