New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.41 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.70 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.