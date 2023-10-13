New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.92 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cintas worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $514.99 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.