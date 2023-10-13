New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

