New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

