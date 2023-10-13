New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,492 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $36,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $151.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

