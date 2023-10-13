New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,615 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $36,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.