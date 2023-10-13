New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,533 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,455 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.