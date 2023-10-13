New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,401 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Paychex worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

