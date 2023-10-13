New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,504 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $153.00 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

