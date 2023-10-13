New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,748 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

