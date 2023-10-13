New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,573 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $44,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

