New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 61,264 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $37,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.