New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,586 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.