New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,902 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 964.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $260.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average is $280.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.