New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,972 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

NYSE O opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

