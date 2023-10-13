New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $42,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $447.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $457.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

