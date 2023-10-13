New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. New York Times has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,081,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

