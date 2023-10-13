NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.39

Shares of NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
NeXplore Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
About NeXplore
NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeXplore
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.