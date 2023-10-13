Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 1.4%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

