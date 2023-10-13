NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($85.68) to GBX 7,300 ($89.35) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($75.28) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($78.34) to GBX 6,700 ($82.01) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NXGPF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

