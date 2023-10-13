NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

