NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

