NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

