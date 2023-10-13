Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$837,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

