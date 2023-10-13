Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.80. 99,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

