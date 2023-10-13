Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.