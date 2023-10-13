Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $369.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,264,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.25 and a 200-day moving average of $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.