Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IYT traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,828 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

