Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 1,304 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,384. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $90.27.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.