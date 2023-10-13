Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $69.42. 1,157,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,423. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

