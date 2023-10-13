Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

PJAN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,794 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

