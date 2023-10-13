Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 132,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

