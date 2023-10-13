Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. 21,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,526. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.