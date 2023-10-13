Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $482,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 21,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $659.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

