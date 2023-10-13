Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

