Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $215.02. 393,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,664. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $303.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

