Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $203,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.93. 463,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.59 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.83.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

