Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. 204,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $958.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

