Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAPR. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $7,258,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $5,164,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS NAPR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 9,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

